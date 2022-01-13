Congress' UP Polls List Has 40% Women; Unnao Rape Victim's Mother to Contest
Out of the 125 candidates, 40 percent (50 candidates) were women and 40 percent were youth leaders.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday, 13 January, released the party's first list of candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. A total of 125 candidates were announced.
Out of the 125 candidates, 40 percent (50 candidates) were women and 40 percent were youth leaders.
These included the Unnao rape victim’s mother, activist Sadaf Jafar, and ASHA worker Poonam Pandey.
(More details awaited.)
