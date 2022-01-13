ADVERTISEMENT

Congress' UP Polls List Has 40% Women; Unnao Rape Victim's Mother to Contest

Out of the 125 candidates, 40 percent (50 candidates) were women and 40 percent were youth leaders.

<div class="paragraphs"><p> Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.&nbsp;</p></div>
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday, 13 January, released the party's first list of candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. A total of 125 candidates were announced.

Out of the 125 candidates, 40 percent (50 candidates) were women and 40 percent were youth leaders.

These included the Unnao rape victim’s mother, activist Sadaf Jafar, and ASHA worker Poonam Pandey.

(More details awaited.)

Edited By :Saundarya Talwar
