Lucknow Teacher ‘Brutally Beaten’ After Arrest During CAA Protest
Amid reports of mass detainment of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters in Uttar Pradesh, the arrest of UP Congress media spokesperson and a teacher Sadaf Jafar has attracted attention for the manner in which she was picked up and then allegedly beaten by the Police.
UP capital Lucknow witnessed huge rallies against CAA on Thursday, 19 December. Jafar who was also part of one such rally went live on Facebook when some miscreants pelted stones at the local police at city's Parivartan Chowk.
In fact, she was live on a video even when the police arrested her.
In one of the videos, she can be seen asking the police as to why there were complicit and not acting against those being unruly and that the stone pelting incident is a staged one.
Following the arrest, her friends and family could were not aware of her whereabouts which led to them taking to the social media.
'Brutally Beaten, Kicked in the Belly'
Speaking to The Quint, Sadaf’s niece Simran Raj Varma said, "She has been shifted to Lucknow jail now. She was subjected to severe police brutality."
Jafar's sister Naheed Varma stated, "She has been beaten with a baton on her legs and hands. The police also kicked her on the belly, following which she had internal bleeding."
Simran added that a group of lawyers called the Rihai Manch have been helping her pursue the case. "We'll be filing a bail plea at the earliest, thankfully, a lot of people are helping us. It’s like the whole city is at it," she said.
