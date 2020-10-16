Under Shadow of Two Rape Cases, Which Way Will UP Vote in Bypolls?

The shadow of the Hathras alleged rape and murder case is looming large over the by-elections to seven Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. There's another rape case that's important in the bypoll in at least one seat – Bangarmau, which was vacated by suspended BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar after he was convicted of rape.

With the Yogi Adityanath government facing a great deal of flak for its handling of the case, the bypolls have become a prestige battle for chief minister.

The bypolls - due on 3 November - are also crucial for the Opposition parties, which have tried to put the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the mat over the Hathras case, the new farm laws and the job crisis.

It will be crucial to see which party among the Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and the Congress emerges as the main challenger to the BJP in Uttar Pradesh in the bypolls.