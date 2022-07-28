Who Are Tanner Fox & Jose Lopez, Charged For Killing Ripudaman Malik in Surrey?

Then the possibility that emerges is that Malik's was a contract killing carried out by a gang. The question then would be: who would order such a killing?

As The Quint had reported earlier, Malik had several sets of enemies due to his complex background. He was accused in the 1985 Kanishka Bombing case and later acquitted. He gradually grew close to the Indian establishment.

In 2019, he openly praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused one section of the Sikh community of carrying out propaganda against PM Modi. Was the killing linked to the 1985 bombing? Was it related to his increasing proximity with the Indian state and praise for PM Modi? Or was it related to a local rivalry?

During their press conference on the afternoon of 27 July local time (early morning 28 July in India), the police was evasive on why the two suspects killed Malik, whether they knew him and if there are other suspects being probed, especially the possibility of a contracted hit.

Hopefully, further probe by the police will provide some clarity on these matters.