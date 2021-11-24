Meet the Shergills: Family Behind Landmark Victory for Immigrant Spouses in US

The Shergill family’s frustrations with the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) grew, pushing them to become a plaintiff in the Shergill versus Mayorkas class action lawsuit, in which they were joined by 14 other immigrants who had similar career breaking experiences. Alejandro Mayorkas is the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, and hence the defendant in the case.

An Amazon employee, Ripan Shergill is on an H-1B, a highly skilled work visa category, which makes his spouse Aman an H-4 visa holder. A Master's in Science from Punjabi University in Patiala, Aman started to work with a prominent realty firm after receiving her H-4 Employment Authorisation Document (H-4EAD).