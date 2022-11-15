Modi at G20 Bali Summit: Key Highlights of PM’s Address to Indians in Indonesia
PM Modi has already met US President Joe Biden, British PM Rishi Sunak, French President Macron and other leaders.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Bali to attend the annual G20 Summit, will address the Indian community in Indonesia on Tuesday, 15 November.
Earlier on his arrival to the country on Monday, he was welcomed by members of the Indian community in Bali.
PM Narendra Modi interacts with members of the Indian community in Bali.
(Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi)
Here are the highlights of PM Modi's address to the Indian diaspora during a community event.
Highlights of the Address
"After coming to Indonesia and Bali, every Indian gets a different feeling, and a different realisation, and today, I am feeling those vibrations.
"Today when I am speaking to you in Bali at the same time, the Bali Jatra festival 1500 km away from Bali, in India's Cuttack. This festival celebrates trade relations between both our countries...The people who have gathered in Orissa, their bodies are in Orissa, but their minds are in Bali, with all of you"
"A lot of Sindhi families who came from India live here in Bali, and they have in textiles, the sports sector and TV industry as well. A lot of people connected to Gujarat are here, taking part in work related to gems, diamonds, mines and even farming."
"Engineers, Chartered Accountants and professionals from India are co-passengers in Indonesia's development."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bali on Monday, 14 November for the annual G20 Summit, to deliberate over pressing global challenges such as reviving global growth, food and energy security, health, environment, and digital transformation.
Over the course of a single day, the PM interacted with several world leaders, including United States President Joe Biden and British PM Rishi Sunak.
