Modi in Bali for G20: What Are the Key Issues and Why Do They Matter to India?

The meeting’s motto – “Recover Together, Recover Stronger” – is an accurate summation of the meeting’s agenda.

Indonesia has said that its presidency of the G20 is guided by concepts of collective recovery as the world struggles to cope with overweighing global crisis, in areas of health, education and international commerce.

Governments and the global entities will also discuss the best ways to ride the digital revolution wave and how to ensure reaping a wide range of benefits from it.

Working sessions will analyse the possible insertion of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) into the digital ecosystem, and will also discuss digital entrepreneurship and revitalizing women’s roles in the workplace, using digital skills.