Photos: PM Modi Meets Rishi Sunak, Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron at G20 Bali Summit
Modi will meet with several leaders from participating countries on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-day visit to Bali, Indonesia on account of the G20 summit and said that he will hold extensive discussions with other global leaders on pressing global challenges such as reviving global growth, food and energy security, health, environment, and digital transformation.
MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the PM met with several world leaders in the form of pullouts during working sessions, and will conduct several bilateral meets, pending confirmation.
The prime minister said that he will meet with several leaders from participating countries “on the sidelines” and review progress in India’s bilateral ties with them.
Topics: PM Narendra Modi Joe Biden Bali
