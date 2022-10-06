Indian-Origin Student Killed in Purdue University Dorm: Who Was Varun Chheda?

He added that not only was Varun a very bright student, he was also “really humble about it.”

He “always did things the right way, he refused to take short cuts,” Sinha said.

Chheda was a semifinalist in the National Merit Scholarship programme and a candidate for the US Presidential Scholars programme in 2020, a university Facebook page said.

"He was unbelievably good at everything he did," a member of the Purdue Exponent, the university’s news agency, who knew Chheda said. "I didn't even process it when I saw his name until I said it out loud. I just had a flashback to science bowl in middle school."