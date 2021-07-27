Hackers Are Now Spreading Malware Through Discord: Report
Information stealers are the most prevalent threat, accounting for more than 35 percent of the malware seen.
Cybersecurity firm Sophos on Monday, 26 July, warned users that messaging platform Discord is being used by hackers for spreading malware.
The firm said that it analysed more than more than 1,800 malicious files on the Discord Content Management Network, and concluded that these files contained information-stealing malware, spyware, backdoors and ransomware resurrected as "mischiefware".
Senior threat researcher Sean Gallagher of Sophos, in a statement said, "Discord provides a persistent, highly-available, global distribution network for malware operators, as well as a messaging system that these operators can adapt into command-and-control channels for their malware – in much the same way attackers have used Internet Relay Chat and Telegram."
It is worth noting that the number of URLs hosting malware on Discord's CDN during the second quarter of 2021 increased by 140 percent, as compared to 2020.
According to the report, information-stealers are the most prevalent threat, accounting for more than 35 percent of the malware seen.
The researchers also found several password-hijacking malware, including Discord security token "loggers" built specifically to steal Discord accounts.
They also found repurposed ransomware, backdoors, Android malware packages, and more.
“Multiple categories of malware are being served through the Discord app’s CDN infrastructure — ransomware, stealers and cryptominers," the company said, adding that the malware is often disguised as pirated or gaming software to trick gamers.
(With inputs from IANS)
