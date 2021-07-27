Hackers Are Now Spreading Malware Through Discord: Report

It is worth noting that the number of URLs hosting malware on Discord's CDN during the second quarter of 2021 increased by 140 percent, as compared to 2020.

According to the report, information-stealers are the most prevalent threat, accounting for more than 35 percent of the malware seen.

The researchers also found several password-hijacking malware, including Discord security token "loggers" built specifically to steal Discord accounts.

They also found repurposed ransomware, backdoors, Android malware packages, and more.