Indian American Behind US’ First Caste Discrimination Ban: Who Is Kshama Sawant?

An Indian American politician and economist, Sawant has served on the Seattle City Council since 2014. She is a member of Socialist Alternative, and the first and only member of the party to be elected to public office yet.

Sawant was born in a middle-class Tamil household and was mostly raised in Mumbai. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in computer science from the University of Mumbai.

"While growing up in India, Kshama was always conscious of the extreme poverty and inequality surrounding her," a Seattle government website says of Sawant.

A former software engineer, she became an economics instructor in Seattle after she immigrated to the US from India. Sawant's motive to move to the United States and study economics was largely owed to her wanting to "better understand the root causes of oppression and poverty." However, it was after moving to the US that she "surprised and radicalised by the inequality and poverty that exists here."

After earning her PhD, Kshama moved to Seattle and began teaching at Seattle Central Community College, Seattle University, and the University of Washington Tacoma.