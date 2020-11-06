US Networks Cut Away From Trump’s Address Alleging Voter Fraud

Multiple American news channels on Thursday, 5 November, cut away from US President Donald Trump’s address from the White House and stressed that his words needed to be fact-checked after an address riddled with false claims.

In his second post-election speech, Trump continued to make unfounded claims of voter fraud, baseless allegations that the Democrats were stealing the election and falsely declared that he had easily won if only the “legal votes” were counted.

“If you count the legal votes, I easily win,” Trump began, providing no evidence for his claim. "If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us,” he added.

Trump continued to press the need to 'stop the count' of the 'votes that came in late'.