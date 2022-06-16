Biden Nominates Indian American Radha Iyengar Plumb to Top Pentagon Position

Plumb was also a senior economist at RAND Corporation where she focused on improving the measurement and evaluation of readiness and security efforts across the Department of Defense.

She has also held a number of senior staff positions on national security issues at the Department of Defense, Department of Energy, and the White House National Security Council.

At the outset of her career, Plumb was an assistant professor at the London School of Economics and did her postdoctoral work at Harvard. She received her Ph.D. and MS in Economics from Princeton University and holds a BS from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.