Biden Nominates Indian-Origin Activist Shefali Razdan as US Envoy to Netherlands
Shefali Razdan Duggal, a political activist is an Indian immigrant to the US from the state of Jammu and Kashmir.
US President Joe Biden has announced that the White House will nominate an Indian-origin political activist Shefali Razdan Duggal as his envoy to the Netherlands.
This decision was taken on 11 March along with other diplomatic and administrative positions.
The White House said that Duggal has served as the National Co-Chair of Women for Joe Biden, and as a Deputy National Finance Chair at the Democratic National Committee.
Who is Shefali Razdan Duggal?
Duggal is an Indian immigrant to the US from Kashmir, a human rights campaigner, an experienced political activist, and a women's rights advocate.
Duggal, 50, is also a former Presidential Appointee to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum Council and continues to serve as the Western Regional Advisor.
She is a San Francisco Committee member of Human Rights Watch and a member of the Wake Forest University Leadership and Character Council. She has also served on the National Board of Directors for Emily's List.
The politician was active in the Barack Obama era in the 2008 Presidential campaign as well as associated with Hillary Clinton's Presidential campaign. She was a member of Clinton campaign's Northern California Steering Committee and the Women for Hillary Committee.
The activist-turned-politician has graduated in Mass Communication from Miami University and has also received an MA in Political Communication from New York University.
She has also been a recipient of several civic awards, including being recognised with the Western Regional Leadership Award by the US Holocaust Memorial Museum, as a Community Hero by the California State Assembly and an award for the Most Powerful Women in California by the National Diversity Council.
