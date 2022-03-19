US Prez Biden Nominates Indian American Diplomat Puneet As His Envoy to Morocco

Outside of government, he has been a Senior Fellow at the Asia Society Policy Institute, a Visiting Scholar at the University of Pennsylvania Penn Biden Center, a Counselor to the conflict resolution NGO Inter Mediate, and a non-resident Scholar at Georgetown University’s Center for Security Studies, the statement from the White House read.

Talwar has completed B S Degree in Engineering from Cornell University and MA in International Affairs from Columbia University. He is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.