US Prez Biden Nominates Indian American Diplomat Puneet As His Envoy to Morocco
Talwar currently serves as the senior advisor at the State Department.
US President Joe Biden on Friday, 18 March, announced that he intends to nominate Indian American diplomat Puneet Talwar as the country's ambassador to Morocco.
Talwar, who currently serves as Senior Advisor at the State Department, has held several senior national security and foreign policy positions at the Senate, the White House and State Department, the White House said in a press statement.
The White House on Friday also announced the names of nominees for several other administrative positions.
More About Talwar
Talwar, has previously served as the Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director at the National Security Council, and as a Senior Professional Staff Member at the Committee on Foreign Relations in the United States Senate.
A native of Washington DC, Talwar’s public service also includes key roles, which he served at the US House of Representatives and the State Department’s Policy Planning Staff.
Outside of government, he has been a Senior Fellow at the Asia Society Policy Institute, a Visiting Scholar at the University of Pennsylvania Penn Biden Center, a Counselor to the conflict resolution NGO Inter Mediate, and a non-resident Scholar at Georgetown University’s Center for Security Studies, the statement from the White House read.
Talwar has completed B S Degree in Engineering from Cornell University and MA in International Affairs from Columbia University. He is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.
