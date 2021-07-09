I'm a US Citizen and I Have Every Right to Opine on India

A few days back, I was ticked off by a friend when I voiced my concern over the state of politics in India.

I had taken up American citizenship, he said, surrendered my Indian passport in the process and stayed out of the country for almost 25 years. The small argument inevitably led to the question of patriotism and loyalties, and where mine lay. While we eventually agreed to disagree, I dare say a lot of people in India, if not a majority of them, would support his viewpoint. I must admit to getting a little hot under the collar when my loyalty was questioned. Nonetheless, it has set me thinking.