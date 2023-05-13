Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023: Watch LIVE Constituency-Wise Leads Map

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 Live Results: Counting Day is underway and as the leads for the Karnataka Assembly election results continue to come in, here is a live interactive map that shows you how Karnataka's new political map is shaping up.
How Many Seats Are the Major Parties Contesting?
A total of 2,613 candidates are in the electoral fray for the 224-seat state Assembly.
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded its candidates in all 224 Assembly seats.
The Congress is contesting in 223 constituencies and is supporting Sarvodaya Karnataka Party in the Melukote seat.
Janata Dal (Secular) is in the fray in 207 seats. The JD(S) supported the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Republican Party of India (Khobragade) (Prakash Ambedkar faction) candidates on three seats each.
Aam Aadmi Party fielded candidates in 209 seats.
Bahujan Samaj Party is fighting in 133 seats, Janata Dal (United) in eight seats, and National People's Party is contesting in two constituencies.
In addition, there are 918 independent candidates.
Out of 2,613 candidates in the poll fray, 2,427 are male, 184 female and 2 others.
The 2023 Karnataka Assembly Election
Voting for the 224 constituencies in the 2023 Karnataka election took place in a single phase on 10 May.
According to the Election Commission, there are a total of 5,21,73,579 registered voters in Karnataka, of which 2.62 crore are male voters and 2.59 crore are female voters.
In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, BJP had won 104 seats, Congress 80 and JD(S) 37. Veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa took oath as Chief Minister, as the leader of the single largest party. But he had to step down within 72 hours as the BJP could not muster up the numbers to reach the majority mark.
Congress and JD(S) joined hands in a post-poll alliance and formed the government. But in 2019, the BJP came to power after the Congress-JD(S) alliance lost their majority when over a dozen of their MLAs resigned. Yediyurappa became the Chief Minister again.
In 2021, he was replaced from the top spot by the BJP's Basavaraj Bommai, who went into the 2023 election as the incumbent CM.
