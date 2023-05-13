Karnataka Election Results 2023 LIVE: Big Netas – Who’s Leading, Who’s Trailing?

Karnataka Election Results 2023 Live Updates: From incumbent chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and former CMs Siddaramaiah, HD Kumaraswamy, and Jagadish Shettar, to heavyweights like DK Shivakumar and Gali Janardhana Reddy, the fate of many heavyweight candidates in Karnataka is being decided with the counting of votes for the state Assembly elections underway.
So, which of Karnataka's big netas are leading and which of them are trailing? Save this article link and follow the live interactive below, as we update the leads and results real-time for all the key constituencies in Karnataka mentioned below.
(The interactive will be displayed below. Please wait for a few seconds if it hasn’t loaded yet on your screen.)
Check our Karnataka Election Results LIVE Data Studio for our live leads/results map, interactive charts, Big Neta Tracker and much more. Track the election results right as they unfold, on The Quint.
A total of 2,613 candidates are in the fray in the Karnataka polls 2023. The ruling BJP fielded its candidates in all 224 Assembly seats, Congress in 223 (supporting Sarvodaya Karnataka Party in Melukote), JD(S) in 207, AAP in 209, BSP in 133, CPI(M) in 4, JD(U) in 8, NPP in 2, and 918 are independents.
Out of 2,613 candidates in the poll fray, 2,427 are male, 184 female and 2 others.
Key Candidates, Their Constituencies and Opponents
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is contesting from Shiggaon constituency. He is facing Congress' Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan and JD(S) candidate Sashidhar Channabasappa Yaligar.
Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy is contesting from Channapatna, and is being challenged by BJP's CP Yogeshwar and Congress' Gangadhar S.
Another former chief minister, Congress leader Siddaramaiah is fighting from Varuna constituency. He is taking on BJP's V Somanna, and Bharathi Shankar of JD(S).
Congress heavyweight DK Shivakumar is fighting BJP's R. Ashok and JD(S)'s Nagaraju from Kanakapura constituency.
Former Karnataka chief minister Jagadish Shettar, who had switched from BJP to Congress, is contesting from Hubbali-Dharwad Central constituency. His opponents are BJP's Mahesh Tenginakai and JD(S)'s Siddalingeshgowda Mahanthavadeyar.
Mining baron Gali Janardhana Reddy formed his own party Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha in this election. Earlier, he was part of the BJP. He is battling against Congress' Iqbal Ansari, BJP's Paranna Munavalli, and JD(S)'s HR Channakeshava in Gangawati.
Another star candidate BY Vijayendra, son of senior BJP leader and former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, is contesting for the BJP in Shikaripura. He is facing GB Malatesh of the Congress.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank Kharge is aiming for re-election from Chittapur constituency. He is up against BJP's Manikanta Rathod and JD(S)'s Subhash Chandra Rathore.
Laxman Savadi, former deputy CM from the BJP, who joined Congress after being denied a BJP ticket, is contesting from Athani constituency. Against him in the fray are BJP's Mahesh Kumathalli and JD(S)'s Shashikant Padasalagi.
Four-time MLA from Chikmagalur, BJP's CT Ravi is fighting for another term from his traditional seat. Congress fielded HD Thammaiah and JD(S) put up Thimmashetty to take on Ravi.
In Ramanagara, JD(S) fielded former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's grandson and HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy. Nikhil had lost his maiden election, the 2019 general election, from Mandya. This time he is battling against BJP's Goutham Gowda and Congress' Iqbal Hussain.
The 2023 Karnataka Assembly Election
Voting for the 224 constituencies in the 2023 Karnataka election took place in a single phase on 10 May.
According to the Election Commission, there are a total of 5,21,73,579 registered voters in Karnataka, of which 2.62 crore are male voters and 2.59 crore are female voters.
In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, BJP had won 104 seats, Congress 80 and JD(S) 37. Veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa took oath as Chief Minister, as the leader of the single largest party. But he had to step down within 72 hours as the BJP could not muster up the numbers to reach the majority mark.
Congress and JD(S) joined hands in a post-poll alliance and formed the government. But in 2019, the BJP came to power after the Congress-JD(S) alliance lost their majority when over a dozen of their MLAs resigned. Yediyurappa became the Chief Minister again.
In 2021, he was replaced from the top spot by the BJP's Basavaraj Bommai, who went into the 2023 election as the incumbent CM.
