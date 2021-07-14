'Space Tourism' is Problematic – And It's Damaging

Space tourism could be soon a reality, especially after billionaire Richard Branson flew to the edge of space on Sunday, 11 July — a trip that marked a turning point in the entrepreneur’s effort— to help create a space-tourism industry.

While some folks cheered him for encouraging space tourism, many on Twitter responded with outrage that not one but three billionaires – Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson have managed to hoard enough wealth to start their own personal space programs.

With this development, it seems highly possible that sometime in the next few years, rockets will carry paying passengers into space. Sounds cool, right? But, there's a catch.

The hard truth is that space tourism comes at an alarming cost of our planet, is exclusionary and high risk – none of which is indicated in using a word as normal as 'tourism' to boost the endeavour.