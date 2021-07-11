'Beautiful Day': Billionaire Richard Branson Flies To Edge Of Space
Branson hopes that this voyage of his will help uplift the space tourism industry.
Billionaire Richard Branson, on Sunday, 11 July, took off from a base in New Mexico on his Virgin Galactic vessel bound for the edge of space.
According to news agency AFP, Branson hopes that this voyage of his will help uplift the space tourism industry.
"It's a beautiful day to go to space," the billionaire had tweeted earlier in the day.
THE VIRGIN GALACTIC VESSEL
Branson’s Virgin Galactic vessel is reported to be a massive carrier plane.
According to AFP, the plane made a horizontal take-off from Spaceport, New Mexico at around 8:40 am Mountain Time and is slated to ascend for around an hour to an altitude of 50,000 feet (15 kilometers).
Following this, as per AFP, mothership will drop a rocket-powered spaceplane called VSS Unity, which will ignite its engine and ascend at Mach 3 beyond 50 miles (80 kilometers) of altitude, which, as per the United States, marks the boundary of space.
After peaking at around 55 miles of altitude, the ship is slated to re-enter the atmosphere and glide back to the runway.
Other than Branson, the vessel is reportedly carrying pilots and three passengers.
MORE DETAILS
International media reports suggest that Branson is aiming to “one-up” Amazon founder Jeff Bezos by winning the race to be the first tycoon to cross the final frontier in a ship built by a company he founded.
Several tourists have journeyed to the International Space Station in the 2000s, but on Russian rockets.
(With inputs from AFP.)
