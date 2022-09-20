WhatsApp To Soon Launch 'Editing' Feature To Edit Messages on App

WhatsApp is one of the most popular chatting applications around the world. In fact, it is no longer just a chatting app as new features are introduced to it every now and then. The company keeps testing and introducing new features to the app to make the experience better for its users.

Recently, WhatsApp Beta introduced features of sorting messages according to the date and hiding users' online status. Now, there are reports that the application may allow its users to edit messages as well. We do not know how the feature would actually work, but it is expected to show 'edited' under the message if any changes have been made.