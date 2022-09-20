WhatsApp To Soon Launch 'Editing' Feature To Edit Messages on App
Know more about the new 'edit' feature on WhatsApp.
WhatsApp is one of the most popular chatting applications around the world. In fact, it is no longer just a chatting app as new features are introduced to it every now and then. The company keeps testing and introducing new features to the app to make the experience better for its users.
Recently, WhatsApp Beta introduced features of sorting messages according to the date and hiding users' online status. Now, there are reports that the application may allow its users to edit messages as well. We do not know how the feature would actually work, but it is expected to show 'edited' under the message if any changes have been made.
There is news that the feature to edit messages is still being worked on and that there may be a time limit after which they will not be allowed to be edited. As part of the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.20.12 update, the 'edit message' functionality is not available to beta testers at the moment.
There is no report as to when the editing feature will make it to the stable version of WhatsApp.
As per the reports, WhatsApp may not work on the older versions of iPhones from October and the company has also begun sending alerts on iOS 10 and iOS 11 for the same.
Topics: WhatsApp WhatsApp edit feature
