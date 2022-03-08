Volkswagen Virtus 2022 To Be Launched Today, Here Are the Design Specifications
Know about the expected price and design specifications similar to other cars for Volkswagen Virtus.
Volkswagen is all set to launch its midsize sedan in the market. They were not clear about the name till a few weeks back, but the name was finally revealed when they sent out invites for their launch.
The new midsize C-segment Volkswagen Sedan will be called Virtus. The company is all set to launch on Tuesday, 8 March 2022, and is expected to make the market launch in the coming months.
As per reports, Virtus will be a bit similar in design to the Skoda Slavia. Let's know more about the design specifications of the Volkswagen Virtus that is making its debut today.
Volkswagen Virtus 2022: Design Specifications
Based on MQB A0-IN platform, it is similar to Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.
It is expected to be close to the dimensions of Skoda Slavia which is 4,541mm in length, 1,752mm in width and 1,487mm in height. Skoda's wheel base is around 2,651mm.
Volkswagen Virtus will have two turbocharged petrol engines: 1 litre (3-cylinders) and 1.5 litres (four-cylinders).
Tyre pressure monitoring system
A 10-inch HD touch screen
Digital instrument cluster
Auto headlamps and wipers
Ventilated seats
Safety package
Sunroof
Wireless charging
As per the reports the car is expected to be priced between Rs 11 to 18 lakh but the price will not be revealed today, and is expected to be unveiled during its market launch in May.
