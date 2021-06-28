Skoda Kushaq Launched in India at a Starting Price of Rs 10.5 lakh

The Skoda Kushaq will be available in these five colours: Honey Orange, Tornado Red, Candy White, Reflex Silver, and Carbon Steel. During the launch, the company revealed that Honey Orange, and Tornado Red were offered exclusively for Indian markets

Skoda Kushaq comes with all-LED headlamps and sports 17-inch alloy wheels

The mid-size SUV comes with two engine options: a 1.0-litre TSI and a 1.5-litre TSI

Skoda Kushaq is available in 6-speed manual transmission, 6-speed automatic transmission and 7-speed DSG.

It comes in three trim levels: Active, Ambition and Style. Active is the entry level variant, Ambition is the med-level range, while the Style is the top range