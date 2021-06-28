Skoda Kushaq Launched in India at a Starting Price of Rs 10.5 lakh
Customers can book their Skoda Kushaq on buyskodaonline.co.in or at company's sales point across the country.
Skoda Auto on Monday, 28 June, launched the new mid-size sport utility vehicle (SUV) Skoda Kushaq in India. The company said that the SUV is based on the MQB-A0-IN, a variant of the modular MQB -A0 platform, specially adapted by Skoda for the Indian and global markets.
Skoda Auto has commenced the booking of Kushaq. Customers who are planning to buy the same can book their SUV on buyskodaonline.co.in or at company's sales points across the country. The deliveries will begin form 12 July.
Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director of SKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Private Limited said that Skoda Kushaq is the first product developed under the INDIA 2.0 project and its launch is significant and marks the beginning of new era for Skoda Auto Volkswagen Group in India.
"The latest addition to the ŠKODA SUV family puts forth a compelling combination of emotive design, unrivalled performance, superior build quality, exemplary value proposition, outstanding safety, and numerous Simply Clever solutions," he added.
Skoda Kushaq Price in India
Skoda Auto has launched Kushaq at the starting price of Rs 10.5 lakh (ex-showroom).
Skoda Kushaq Active 1.0 TSI MT - Rs 10.50 lakh
Skoda Kushaq Ambition 1.0 TSI MT - Rs 12.80 lakh
Skoda Kushaq Ambition 1.0 TSI AT - Rs 14.20 lakh
Skoda Kushaq Style 1.0 TSI MT - Rs 14.60 lakh
Skoda Kushaq Style 1.0 TSI AT - Rs 15.80 lakh
Skoda Kushaq Style 1.5 TSI MT - Rs 16.20 lakh
Skoda Kushaq Style 1.5 TSI DSG - Rs 17.60 lakh
Skoda Kushaq: Specifications
The Skoda Kushaq will be available in these five colours: Honey Orange, Tornado Red, Candy White, Reflex Silver, and Carbon Steel. During the launch, the company revealed that Honey Orange, and Tornado Red were offered exclusively for Indian markets
Skoda Kushaq comes with all-LED headlamps and sports 17-inch alloy wheels
The mid-size SUV comes with two engine options: a 1.0-litre TSI and a 1.5-litre TSI
Skoda Kushaq is available in 6-speed manual transmission, 6-speed automatic transmission and 7-speed DSG.
It comes in three trim levels: Active, Ambition and Style. Active is the entry level variant, Ambition is the med-level range, while the Style is the top range
Car's interior technology includes wireless SmartLink for integrating Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and the Phone Box for inductively charging a smartphone
Skoda Kushaq is up for a competition with similar mid-size SUV's like Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, and Nissan Kicks.
