Will Appoint Grievance Officer Within 8 Weeks: Twitter to Delhi HC

Microblogging platform Twitter on Thursday, 8 July, told the Delhi High Court that it will appoint a grievance redressal office within 'eight weeks'.

Twitter also informed the court that it is setting up a liaison office in India, in compliance with the new IT rules 2021. This office will be their permanent physical contact.

This response has come after the Delhi High Court on Tuesday said that Twitter was in defiance for not appointing the grievance redressal officer as necessitated under the new IT rules mandated by the Centre.

"After 21 June, till 6 July, the least you could have done was appoint another person. How long does your process take? If Twitter thinks it can take as long it wants in our country, I will not allow that," the judge had said, reported Bar&Bench.