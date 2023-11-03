ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

YouTube Premium Subscription Price Increased in Seven Countries; Check Details

YouTube Premium Subscription: Know the list of seven countries where the prices will be increased for customers.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Tech News
2 min read
YouTube Premium Subscription Price Increased in Seven Countries; Check Details
YouTube Premium has decided to become more expensive in various countries because the Google-owned streaming platform is aiming to increase revenues from subscribers. The company recently started to roll out a mechanism to stop users with ad blockers from accessing their services. It is important to note that customers who already have a subscription to YouTube Premium will receive a grace period of three months before they will have to pay the increased monthly subscription.

All interested customers should note that YouTube Premium subscribers can enjoy ad-free videos, the ability to watch videos or listen to music in the background, and improved full-HD video streaming. The increased YouTube Premium subscription is applicable in seven countries for now. The popular streaming service made this official announcement on Thursday so that customers could take note of it and pay accordingly.

The prices of the audio-only YouTube Music Premium and the main Premium subscription have been increased by the streaming platform. You must go through the official announcement online to know the exact details.

YouTube Premium Subscription: List of Seven Countries With Increased Rates

According to the latest official details, the new YouTube Premium pricing was put into effect on 1 November. However, existing customers have time for at least three extra months to pay the new price while the new subscribers have to pay the increased rate.

The seven countries where YouTube Premium will get more expensive are as follows:

  • Argentina

  • Australia

  • Austria

  • Chile

  • Germany

  • Poland

  • Turkey

YouTube Premium Subscription: Price in India

As of now, these are the confirmed list of countries according to the details announced by the platform. The price for YouTube Premium is unchanged for the moment in India and it is currently Rs 129 per month.

The prepaid monthly option is Rs 139 for the time being and the three-month subscription is Rs 399. The annual subscription to YouTube Premium is Rs 1290.

The streaming platform has also announced, "The use of ad blockers violates YouTube's Terms of Service. We've launched a global effort to urge viewers with ad blockers enabled to allow ads on YouTube or try YouTube Premium for an ad-free experience. Ads support a diverse ecosystem of creators globally and allow billions to access their favourite content on YouTube."

Google is trying to effectively target tools that block ads on the service. To know more, you have to take a look at the announcement online.

