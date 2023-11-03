YouTube Premium Subscription Price Increased in Seven Countries; Check Details

YouTube Premium has decided to become more expensive in various countries because the Google-owned streaming platform is aiming to increase revenues from subscribers. The company recently started to roll out a mechanism to stop users with ad blockers from accessing their services. It is important to note that customers who already have a subscription to YouTube Premium will receive a grace period of three months before they will have to pay the increased monthly subscription.

All interested customers should note that YouTube Premium subscribers can enjoy ad-free videos, the ability to watch videos or listen to music in the background, and improved full-HD video streaming. The increased YouTube Premium subscription is applicable in seven countries for now. The popular streaming service made this official announcement on Thursday so that customers could take note of it and pay accordingly.