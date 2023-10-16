PVR INOX Passport Subscription for Rs 699: Know the Details; How to Purchase

The popular cinema chain PVR INOX made an official announcement on Saturday, 14 October 2023, about a new initiative called the "'PVR INOX Passport". This movie subscription pass will help to fund the film industry and motivate consumers to watch movies in the theatres frequently. One should know all the latest details about the brand-new PVR INOX Passport and get their hands on it if they want to watch their favourite movies in the theatres. We have the details for you.

According to the latest official details, the PVR INOX Passport subscription will be available from today, Monday, 16 October. One should note that with the help of the pass, one can watch up to 10 movies for just Rs 699 per month. The offer will be available from Monday to Thursday, as per the official announcements.