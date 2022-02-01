Your Guide to the New Tax Regime for Crypto, Digital Assets
Presenting the Union Budget 2022 in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that any income from the transfer of 'virtual digital assets' would be taxed at 30 percent.
She also said that the 'Digital Rupee' based on blockchain technology would be rolled out by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the financial year 2022-23.
"There's been a phenomenal increase in transactions in virtual digital assets," Sitharaman said. "The magnitude and frequency of these transactions have made it imperative to provide for a specific tax regime."
What do these virtual digital assets include? What does this mean for those looking to invest in crypto? Here's a breakdown:
What Was Announced?
Here are the key announcements that the finance minister made at the parliament regarding the new 30 percent tax:
You won't be able to claim tax deductions on what you earn by selling virtual digital assets.
A 1 percent TDS (tax deducted at source) will be charged on payments made using digital assets, in order to keep track of transactions.
Any losses from selling virtual digital assets can only be set off against income from the sale of other such assets.
If you gift someone a virtual digital asset, the recipient will have to pay taxes.
What Do Virtual Digital Assets Include?
This tax regime will effectively apply to cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ether and Dogecoin, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). This doesn't include the Digital Rupee that the RBI will issue.
The finance bill defines a virtual digital asset as:
a) Any information or code or number or token (not being Indian currency or foreign currency), generated through cryptographic means or otherwise, by whatever name called, providing a digital representation of value exchanged with or without consideration, with the promise or representation of having inherent value, or functions as a store of value or a unit of account including its use in any financial transaction or investment, but not limited to investment scheme, and can be transferred, stored or traded electronically.
b) A non-fungible token or any other token of a similar nature.
c) Any other digital asset, as the Central government may, by notification in the Official Gazette specify.
Does This Mean Crypto Is Legalised?
The Central government previously indicated that it wants to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India barring some exceptions. Now that it has officially taxed virtual digital assets, has the government essentially legalised crypto?
Not necessarily, because the Income Tax Act allows the government to collect taxes from illegal transactions as well. Only the cryptocurrency bill will provide clarity on this issue, and it is unlikely that it will be introduced in this session of Parliament.
However, some consider this a step in the direction of legalisation.
"On the whole, it is a positive move, since it highlights the government's intentions to regulate, not ban crypto and other digital assets. Signs point towards these assets being viewed as a store of value and not a legal currency," says Gautam Kathuria, Senior Research Associate at The Dialogue.
Why Did the Govt Do This?
Apart from the extra tax revenue, the government is aiming to reduce the number of casual investors engaging in the crypto market without proper research or an understanding of the risks involved.
"The taxation on income from these assets is a fairly high percentage, and is matching the tax bracket imposed on forms of speculative income such as gambling and prize money," says Gautam Kathuria, "Losses from these transactions also cannot be offset against other sources of income from different financial instruments."
The RBI had earlier voiced "serious concerns" around private cryptocurrencies and the financial instability they might cause.
Some fear the heavy taxation will hurt India's ability to stand up to the global competition.
"Though the government has tried to curb peer-to-peer transfers of cryptocurrencies through higher taxation, which is understandable, it may be detrimental to web 3.0 startups and developers who have to compete globally," says Ankitt Gaur, CEO of EasyFi Network.
"I believe, regulatory bodies need to be formed and given autonomy here to understand and regulate as per the complexity of the industry on an ongoing basis," he adds.
