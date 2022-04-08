‘Your Brother Stole All the Money’: BharatPe CEO Tells Ashneer Grover’s Sister

In a post on LinkedIn, a BharatPe employee, on 7 April, requested the company's management to pay his salary for the month of March, prompting replies from former managing director (MD) Ashneer Grover and his sister.

Aashima Grover called BharatPe's management a “shameless bunch” to which CEO Suhail Sameer said that the company doesn't have enough money since her brother (Ashneer) stole it all.