Day After Ashneer Grover's Exit, BharatPe Finds Him, His Family Guilty of Fraud

An internal investigation has found former managing director (MD) and co-founder, Ashneer Grover, and certain members of his family guilty of financial fraud, BharatPe said in a statement on Wednesday, 2 March.

"As a result of his misdeeds, Mr Grover is no longer an employee, a founder, or a director of the company," the $3 billion fintech company said, adding that it reserves all rights to take further legal action.

This comes a day after Grover shot a scathing email to the fintech company's board informing them of his immediate resignation.

Last week, BharatPe had sacked Madhuri Jain Grover, Head of Controls and Ashneer's wife.