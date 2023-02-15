ADVERTISEMENT

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K Officially Released in India - Features, Specs, Price & More

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K has unveiled in India. Sale date starts from 20 February 2023.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Tech News
2 min read
Xiaomi TV Stick 4K Officially Released in India - Features, Specs, Price & More
Xiaomi Mi Tv Stick 4K: The tech giant Xiaomi has officially launched the most awaited Xiaomi Mi TV Stick 4K in India with advanced features and specifications including Android TV 11 OS, Dolby Atmos support, 8GB storage, and more.

On the occasion of Xiaomi's five-year journey of smart television in the country, the company launched Xiaomi TV Stick 4K for users to have a clear and immersive theatre-quality sound experience right at the comfort of home. 

According to the company, "the new streaming stick is designed to offer an all-new multimedia experience and focuses on further accelerating the 4K adoption in the country."

Let us read about the features, specifications, and price of Xiaomi Mi TV Stick 4K that has been recently launched in India.

The device is equipped with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, making it one of the best choices for exceptional colours and an immersive audio experience.

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick 4K Launched in India: Features and Specifications

  • Powered by a Quad-core Cortex A35 processor.

  • 2GB RAM and 8GB storage.

  • Dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 ac and Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity.

  • Patchwall UI and Chromecast support.

  • Dolby Vision for exceptional color experience.

  • Dolby Atmos support for phenomenal sound experience.

  • Measures 106.8 mm x 29.4 mm.

  • Equipped with dedicated buttons to access any of these applications - Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Google Assistant, Netflix, and more.

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick 4K Launched: Price in India

The price of Xiaomi TV Stick 4K in India is Rs 4,999.

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K Launched in India: Know the Sale Date

The sale date of Xiaomi Mi TV Stick 4K in India is 20 February 2023. Interested customers can purchase the device from the official website, mi.com.

