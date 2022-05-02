ADVERTISEMENT

World of Warcraft Mobile Version: Launch Date, Time, Live Stream Channel

World of Warcraft: Blizzard Entertainment to launch the mobile version on 3 May 2022.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Tech News
2 min read
World of Warcraft Mobile Version: Launch Date, Time, Live Stream Channel
i

The extremely popular online multiplayer game World of Warcraft is making its debut on mobile very soon. The game is going to make its mobile debut on 3 May 2022. The World of Warcraft is developed by Blizzard Entertainment and the developer announced the debut of the mobile version on 28 April 2022. It is to be noted that the live stream of the event will be broadcasted through the official website of the developer, which is Blizzard Entertainment.

As the launch event of the World of Warcraft mobile version is near, people are excited to know more about the time and the live streaming details.

Viewers can keep checking the official website of Blizzard Entertainment - reveal.blizzard.com. to know more about the launch event.

The website has all the latest information about the mobile debut of World of Warcraft.

Also Read

Wordle 317 Answer Today: Hints and Clues for 2 May 2022

Wordle 317 Answer Today: Hints and Clues for 2 May 2022
ADVERTISEMENT

Here are a few latest updates on the World of Warcraft mobile version launch event that everybody should take note of before the debut event takes place.

World of Warcraft Mobile Launch Date and Time

World of Warcraft will make its mobile version debut on 3 May 2022 as per the latest updates. The time of the launch event is 10:00 a.m. PDT and 10:30 p.m. IST.

Viewers are expected to remember the launch date and time of the World of Warcraft mobile version if they want to catch the event live.

World of Warcraft Mobile Launch: How to Watch Live Stream

The debut of the World of Warcraft mobile version will stream live on the official website of Blizzard Entertainment.

Viewers are requested to go to the official website - reveal.blizzard.com. to watch the launch event at the mentioned time and date.

Also Read

Garena Free Fire: How to Get FF Redeem Codes for 02 May?

Garena Free Fire: How to Get FF Redeem Codes for 02 May?

As of now, there are no further updates on the launch event apart from the date, time and live stream website. Viewers should keep checking the official website to stay updated about the launch event.

World of Warcraft is a popular game so the gamers are eagerly waiting for the mobile version to release.

The launch date and time have already been revealed so the viewers are requested to keep a note of all the details.

The developer, Blizzard Entertainment will reveal more details on the website when it is the right time.

Also Read

Wordle 314 Solution Today: Hints, Clues and the Answer for 29 April 2022

Wordle 314 Solution Today: Hints, Clues and the Answer for 29 April 2022

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×