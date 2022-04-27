OnePlus 10R 5G Price in India Leaked, Check Launch Date and Specifications
OnePlus 10R 5G launch event is scheduled to begin at 07 pm IST in India on Thursday, 28 April.
OnePlus 10R 5G will launch in India on Thursday, 28 April 2022. It will be an addition to the OnePlus 10 lineup in India.
OnePlus is also going to launch OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and OnePlus Nord Buds along with OnePlus 10R 5G in India.
All these products will be launched during an event titled 'More Power to You'.
OnePlus 10R 5G launch event is scheduled to begin at 7 pm in India on Thursday.
Interested people can watch the launch event of OnePlus 10R 5G live on the official YouTube channel of OnePlus India.
Here are the expected price and specification details of the upcoming OnePlus 10R 5G smartphone.
OnePlus 10R 5G: Expected Price in India
Price of OnePlus 10R 5G smartphone in India is yet to be announced by the company. However, tipster Yogesh Brar has already revealed the information about the same.
As per the leak, OnePlus 10R 5G smartphone will be available in two variants. The 8GB + 128GB (80W) variant will be available at a price of Rs 38,999, while the 12GB + 256GB (150W) variant will be priced at Rs 44,999.
OnePlus 10R 5G: Expected Specifications
OnePlus 10R 5G is expected to sport a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with refresh rate of 120Hz.
According to the launch event page of OnePlus 10R 5G on OnePlus' India website, the smartphone will come with MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX processor. It is expected to be paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage options.
OnePlus 10R 5G smartphone will house a triple-rear camera setup. It may included a 50MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens, and 2MP macro sensor. Front camera information is yet to be revealed.
The smartphone is expected to be powered by 4,500mAh battery which will be supported by 150W SUPERVOOC and 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging.
Check this space regularly for further updates about OnePlus 10R 5G and other smartphones.
