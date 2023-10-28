Wordle 861 Word of the Day for Today, 28 October 2023: Hints, Clues, and Answer

Wordle is an online word game that is extremely popular right now and people like to solve the puzzles every day. Wordle 861 word of the day for today, Saturday, 28 October 2023, is updated on the website of the New York Times - nytimes.com. Anybody can access the word game without providing any of their personal details. This puzzle game helps you learn new terms and gain scores after you find the correct word.
Among all the other word games that you find online, Wordle is the most famous because it has simple rules and is easily accessible to a larger audience. You should try the game at least once if you have never solved the puzzles earlier.
It is better to go through the hints and clues before testing any of your chances in the game because it helps you win. Please remember that you will get only six chances to find the right term today.
Wordle 861 Hints and Clues: 28 October 2023
Wordle 861 hints and clues for today, Saturday, 28 October, are mentioned below for interested readers:
The word of the day today starts with the alphabet M.
The answer for today ends with N.
The answer for Saturday contains more than one vowel.
The term has no repetitive letter so be cautious while using your chances.
Wordle 861 Solution for Today: 28 October 2023
Are you excited to know the final term for Saturday? We have revealed all the possible hints so it's best we say the answer to those who are eagerly waiting to read it.
Wordle 861 solution for today, Saturday, 28 October 2023, is mentioned below for all interested readers:
MASON
Congratulations to everyone who found the correct word without looking at the answer provided by us and got the score. Keep following this space regularly if you do not want to break your score streak in the game.