Wordle 853 Answer Today: Hints and Clues for 20 October 2023 To Guess the Answer

Wordle 853 answer on Friday has letter 'C' repeated twice.

Wordle 853 Answer for 20 October 2023: The Wordle answer on Friday may be a tricky term to guess. However, our hints and clues will definitely help you in cracking the level. Wordle game was developed by Josh Wardle and is currently owned by The New York Times. This web-based puzzle is played by millions of users across the globe.

Wordle game is played by millions of users worldwide. Players have to guess the daily Wordle answers in just 6 attempts and failing to do so will break the winning streak. Let us find out the answer of Wordle 853 together on Friday.

Wordle 853: Hints and Clues To Guess the Answer Today

Follow the hints and clues below to guess the Wordle 853 answer on Friday, 20 October 2023.

  • The answer starts with the letter 'O'.

  • The answer ends with the letter 'R'.

  • There are two vowels 'U' and 'O' in today's Wordle answer.

  • Letter 'C' is repeated twice in the Wordle 853 answer.

Wordle Answer Today on Friday

If you failed to guess Friday's Wordle answer despite our hints and clues, you do not need to worry because we have got the solution for you.

The Wordle 853 answer on Friday, 20 October 2023 is:

OCCUR

