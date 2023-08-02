Wordle 774 Answer for Today, 2 August 2023: Hints, Clues & Word of the Day Here

Are you excited and ready to solve Wordle 774 answer for Wednesday, 2 August 2023? We will help you with the correct hints and clues so you can find the right word of the day on your own. Stay tuned till the end to know all the important details about the puzzle. It is important to note that the word for Wednesday is updated at midnight so that people can start their day by solving the puzzle.
Wordle 774 answer for Wednesday, 2 August 2023, can be solved if players use the hints correctly. All players should follow the rules of the game otherwise they will lose the score. For those who do not know, this online word game was created and developed by Josh Wardle. Its popularity is growing everyday among people.
The online word puzzle game is owned and managed by The New York Times currently. All the puzzles are updated on its official site – nytimes.com – so that it is easier for players to find them.
The online word puzzle game became a hit in 2022 when more people discovered the game. People like to play this online word game every day because they like to learn brand-new words. The rules are also simple and everyone should remember them.
Wordle 774 Hints and Clues: 2 August 2023
Wordle 774 hints and clues for Wednesday, 2 August 2023, have been stated below for our readers to solve the puzzle:
The word of the day starts with B.
One vowel is present in the word for Wednesday and it is repeated twice.
The word for today ends with T.
The letter G is also present.
These are all the hints we have. We hope these will help you to find the word of the day. Now, it is time for us to reveal the answer to those who are waiting to know it.
Wordle 774 Word of the Day: 2 August 2023
Congratulations to all the players who found the answer on their own after going through the hints.
Wordle 774 word of the day for Wednesday, 2 August 2023, is mentioned here for those who want to read:
BEGET
Follow this space for all the clues every day if you are a fan of the word puzzle game.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)