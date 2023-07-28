Wordle 769 Puzzle for Today, 28 July 2023: Hints, Clues and Word of the Day

The viral online word puzzle game, Wordle, is ready for all regular players with a brand-new word of the day. Are you excited to solve Wordle 769 puzzle for Friday, 28 July 2023? We will help you with all the possible hints so you can win the score for today. You have to be careful while playing the game and follow all the rules if you want the score. The word for today is present online.
For those who are waiting to solve the new word, Wordle 769 puzzle for today is updated on the The New York Times's official site: nytimes.com. You can solve the word of the day after going through the hints and clues because they will help you use your chances only when sure. The rules are easy.
The online word game comes up with one word every day for the players. The word consists of five letters and each player has six chances to guess it. The ones who are able to guess the term within six tries can get the score.
Most players aim to increase their scores by guessing the right answer with the help of clues. Regular players love to brag about their scores to others and this keeps the competition alive. The online game is the most popular right now.
Wordle 769 Hints and Clues: 28 July 2023
Players should take a look at the Wordle 769 hints and clues for Friday, 28 July 2023, online:
The word of the day begins with a vowel.
The second last letter in the word for today is also a vowel and it is O.
The answer for today ends with the alphabet S.
The alphabet H is also present in the term for Friday.
Wordle 769 Word of the Day: 28 July 2023
Ready to read the final answer now? We will reveal the answer right now because no more hints are left. Read till the end if you want to know the solution because this is the correct place.
Wordle 769 word of the day for today, Friday, 28 July 2023, is mentioned below for the readers:
ETHOS
Congratulations to everyone who guessed it on their own. Follow this space for more hints every day.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)