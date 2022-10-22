Wordle 490 Answer for Saturday, 22 October 2022 - Amazing Hints and Clues

Let us solve Wordle 490 and find the answer for 22 October 2022 together. Like most days, today's word won't be an easy one to crack, but we have some amazing hints and clues that will definitely make solving Wordle 490 a piece of cake for all Wordle players out there.

Wordle is a puzzle game that has the potential to keep users hooked to it, especially those who like to explore and add new words to their English vocabulary.

Before starting the game, let us quickly go over its rules. A player only has six chances to guess the five-letter word of the day. You must figure out the word within the limited chances, otherwise, you will lose the winning streak. Without wasting any time further, let us help you in figuring out the solution of the day.