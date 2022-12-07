WhatsApp To Roll Out 21 New Emojis & Picture-in-Picture View Update; Details
The Meta-owned application, WhatsApp is currently planning to roll out several new updates on the platform. The updates and features are introduced to help users have a better experience on the messaging app. The platform is working on including twenty-one new emojis on WhatsApp and picture-in-picture mode for the video calls on iOS beta. Users can also get to use other features like disappearing messages shortcuts, etc. These are the latest details available online about the upcoming features.
As per a report in WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has redesigned eight emojis. Users should keep a close eye on the latest features to know the changes and developments. It is important to note that few users can see the new emojis set to roll out by WhatsApp on the beta version. One should be alert and check the latest updates on the platform.
WhatsApp keeps introducing new features and updates frequently for users. All these features improve the experience of using the messaging platform.
WhatsApp New Emojis and Picture-in-Picture View: Know Details
In the latest update of WhatsApp beta available on the Play Store app, eight emojis have been changed and twenty-one new emojis will soon be launched for all beta testers.
The Meta-owned application has also started working on picture-in-picture mode for the video calls on the iOS beta. This feature allows users to open other applications while placing a video call on WhatsApp.
When you multitask by opening other applications, a picture-in-picture view will display instantly if you have updated the application on your iOS device.
Users can also choose the option of temporarily disabling the video call view. It is important to note that this update is expected to be available only on iOS 16.1.
The new feature is likely to be available to all users in the coming days, according to the latest reports. People will get to know more about the feature once it is rolled out for everyone.
To know more about the new features and updates, one should keep a close eye on the reports released by WABetaInfo. They inform users about the upcoming updates that might be available on WhatsApp soon for them.
