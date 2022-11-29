WhatsApp To Roll Out 'Message Yourself' Feature: How To Use It, Details Here
WhatsApp will roll out a new 'Message Yourself' feature to the Android and IOS users. Check details here.
The meta-owned messaging and calling platform WhatsApp is soon going to introduce a new feature called 'Message Yourself' for the users. This feature will be quite interesting, especially for users who want to keep a track of their documents, daily tasks, reminders, shopping lists and other important things on WhatsApp.
According to the company, "The new 'Message Yourself' feature is a 1:1 chat with yourself to send notes, reminders, and updates as needed.".
This feature will be rolled out in a phased manner and will be soon available for the Android and iOS users, says the company. Once the feature is available on WhatsApp, users will witness it in the top of their contact list, labelled under their username in the chat list.
Users were able to send messages to themselves on WhatsApp earlier as well but with this 'Message Yourself' feature, the process will be more streamlined. Users can simply send important texts to themselves by using the direct message yourself link or creating a chat group in which they will add only their own contact as a participant.
The 'WhatsApp Message Yourself' feature will be available for users having iOS (version 2.22.23.74) and Android (version 2.22.23.77). It will be advantageous to users in more than one ways. It will not only enable sending important documents, reminders, pictures to yourself but also share the important information to your other devices also if you have linked your WhatsApp to them.
Easy Steps To Use WhatsApp's Message Yourself Feature
Open your WhatsApp application.
Go to the contacts list.
On the top of your contact list, you will find your contact labelled as your username (You) (Message Yourself).
Open the contact and start sending messages to yourself.
You can also create a group and only your own contact to it as participant and start sending files and other documents.
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.