WhatsApp's New Feature: Users Will Be Able To View Past Participants in a Group
Here's how you can use the View Past Participants feature once it is introduced.
WhatsApp is trying out new features that promote a better user experience. It is aiming to improve the experience of the users and the platform is coming up with brand new features. WhatsApp also wants to protect the privacy of the users so it is introducing features that work in favour of all the WhatsApp users. For this, the platform is trying to roll out a feature called "View Past Participants".
The messaging platform recently rolled out another feature that gave a special power to group admins to delete any chat in the group. This new feature is being liked by users as it helps them to discard unwanted messages in the group.
As per the latest updates, the View Past Participants feature is spotted in one of the beta versions of the app. The feature allows the participants in the group to see who all were a part of the particular group.
WhatsApp is also working on another feature that allows the participants to exit from a group without notifying anyone about it. However, the View Past Participants feature defeats the entire purpose.
Since the feature will allow everyone to see who were a part of the group, the participants in the group will figure out who all left the chat.
View Past Participants WhatsApp Feature: How To Use
Here are a few steps that the users need to follow to operate View Past Participants option on WhatsApp:
Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your mobile or computer.
Step 2: Click on the Profile Section of any group.
Step 3: The View Past Participants option will be available at the bottom.
Step 4: Click on the option to see who has left the group earlier.
It is to be noted that WhatsApp has not informed clearly if the option will just show the name or also show the number of the person. WhatsApp users should also note that the View Past Participants feature has not been activated yet.
The users will be informed once WhatsApp decides to officially roll out the new feature.
