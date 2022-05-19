WhatsApp's New Feature: Users Will Be Able To View Past Participants in a Group

WhatsApp is trying out new features that promote a better user experience. It is aiming to improve the experience of the users and the platform is coming up with brand new features. WhatsApp also wants to protect the privacy of the users so it is introducing features that work in favour of all the WhatsApp users. For this, the platform is trying to roll out a feature called "View Past Participants".

The messaging platform recently rolled out another feature that gave a special power to group admins to delete any chat in the group. This new feature is being liked by users as it helps them to discard unwanted messages in the group.