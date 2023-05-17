WhatsApp E-Tickets: Easy Steps To Book Metro Tickets Online on WhatsApp

Chennai Metro now allows commuters to book online tickets through Meta-owned messaging and calling platform WhatsApp. On Wednesday, 17 May 2023, the new e-ticket was introduced in the presence of E Siddique, managing director of Chennai Metro Rail Limited. The passengers will get a 20 percent discount on metro tickets booked through the texting platform.

As reported by The Indian Express, " E Siddique told media, on an average around 2.5 lakh passengers commuted on the metro and that the management had introduced various ticketing options before. "This is a simple process. People can generate QR tickets from their home and travel by using them. We also have a mobile app and QR tickets can be generated through that as well. Frequent travellers can also use the Metro Card. Recently we have introduced the National Common Mobility Card, which can be used in other cities and metro systems in the country. Soon, people can use this for commuting on Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses as well."