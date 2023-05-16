WhatsApp for iOS & Android Will Now Have a Chat Lock Feature: Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg has recently announced a new feature called 'Chat Lock' for WhatsApp users that will allow them to protect their conversations in a protected folder on the application.

Currently, the WhatsApp Chat Lock feature may be available to some beta testers only. However, the feature will be soon applicable to everyone in the future updates of the application.

WhatsApp's chat lock feature enables users to lock their conversations through a passcode or biometric authentication.