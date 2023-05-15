The T20 Podcast with Ayaz Memon: Kolkata Rekindle Top 4 Hopes by Beating Chennai

Kolkata did win fairly comfortably in the end, but they had their fair share of wobbles and hiccups early on, with Deepak Chahar dismissing the trio of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer and Jason Roy inside the first five overs.

However, Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh then built a match-winning 99-run stand, helping Kolkata secure two crucial points. Whilst the former remained unbeaten on 57 runs, the latter scored 54 runs, taking their team to the seventh position, with slender hopes of a playoffs berth still alive.

This podcast series is brought to you in association with Lloyd.