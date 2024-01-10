WhatsApp Developing Theme Colours & Sticker Editor Feature for iOS Beta; Details

WhatsApp is developing a feature that will allow users to find a theme accent for the popular messaging app on iOS. It is important to note that the company recently changed the appearance of the app on the beta version of iOS. The platform added a green tint to some specific parts of the interface. It seems that the company will soon allow users to select from five theme colour accents for the app, in another update.

