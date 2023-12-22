WhatsApp Message Security: 5 Easy & Quick Ways To Keep WhatsApp Chats Safe

Are you worried about WhatsApp chat security? Well, do not worry because we have got some easy tips and tricks for you to keep the WhatsApp messages safe and secure. Currently, WhatsApp – the Meta-owned messaging and calling application is one of the widely used platforms for messaging, calling, sharing media, and more. The application keeps on introducing new features for keeping the users hooked to it.
Although, WhatsApp chats are safe and secure, several recent incidents have have led some users to question the confidentiality of their personal messages. According to Meta, WhatsApp chats are secure, however, they can be hacked, if they are backed up on Google drive or iCloud. Therefore users need to be extra cautious about the security of their messages.
We have listed some easy ways to keep your chats safe from hackers and third party users.
5 Easy Ways To Keep WhatsApp Chats Safe
Follow the steps below to ensure the safety of your WhatsApp messages.
1. End-to-End Encryption: Do you know even if you back up your chats on Google Drive or iCloud, they are still at the risk of hacking. The best way to avoid this is to enable the end-to end encryption for backups also so that the clod storage providers can't access your private backed up messages.
Go to settings>Chat>Chat backup>enable end-to-end encrypted backups.
2. Turn on the Chat Lock: To add an extra layer of security to your private chats, turn on the chat lock feature. Click on any chat that you want to keep locked, you will find an option for 'Lock Chat'. Once you click 'Lock Chat' option, the selected chat will be locked. This means no one except you can access that chat.
3. Turn On Disappearing Messages Feature: If you do not want to keep your personal chats in the WhatsApp, turn on the 'Disappearing Messages' feature. You will be asked to set a timer for 24 hours, 7 days or 90 days. Once you set the timer, your messages will be deleted automatically. This includes all multimedia message files also.
Go to Settings>Privacy>Default Message Timer>
4. Enable Call Relay Feature: You should enable this feature, if you want to make it difficult for hackers to locate you. Go to settings>Privacy>Calls>Enable 'Protect IP Address in Calls.'
5. Silence Unknown Calls: Avoid spams and unknown calls by enabling the 'Silence Unknown Callers' feature. Go to settings>Privacy>Calls>Enable Silence Unknown Callers.
