WhatsApp Bans More Than 36 Lakh Accounts in India: Know Latest Details & Updates

The popular instant messaging platform, WhatsApp, announced on Wednesday, 1 February 2023, that it banned 36.77 lakh accounts in India in November. It is essential for WhatsApp users to know about the latest announcements made by the platform on Wednesday. The banned accounts on WhatsApp in India include 13.89 lakh accounts which were barred before being reported by users. It is important to note that the famous instant messaging platform banned accounts in December as well.

As per the latest official details available, in December 2023, WhatsApp banned around 37.16 lakh accounts in the country. Out of this, 9.9 lakh accounts were barred proactively before being flagged by the users. One should take note of these details and know exactly how many accounts were banned by the instant messaging platform in recent months in India.