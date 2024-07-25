Vivo V40, V40 Pro Teased: Check Features, Specifications, Design & Other Details

The Vivo V40 series including Vivo V40 and V40 Pro is anticipated to be launched in India soon. Although, the company hasn't yet confirmed the exact launch date, official teasers suggest that the handsets will hit Indian markets soon.
Ahead of the official launch, Vivo has released the design and colour options of the smartphones. The upcoming Vivo V40, Vivo V40 Pro variants will succeed the Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro phones, which were launched back in March.
Both Vivo V40 and V40 Pro are expected to flaunt same designs. However, the Pro variant will feature a triple rear camera unit with a photo. The base model will only have two rear cameras. The Vivo V40 Pro is also confirmed to have a 5,500MHz battery.
Vivo V40, V40 Pro Launch Date in India
The launch date of Vivo V40 and V40 Pro has not been announced by the company yet. Check this space regularly for the latest updates.
Vivo V40, V40 Pro: Design and Colors (Confirmed)
As per the teasers released by Vivo, the upcoming Vivo V40 and V40 Pro smartphones will have a similar design. The base model will be available in three color options, including Ganges Blue, Lotus Purple and Titanium Grey. The pro variant will be available in Ganges Blue and Titanium Grey shades only.
Vivo V40, V40 Pro: Sale and Availability
Once launched, the Vivo V40 and V40 Pro will be available for sale on the e-commerce platform Flipkart.
Vivo V40: Features and Specifications (Expected)
A 6.78-inch FHD+120Hz AMOLED display.
Powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC.
5,500mAh battery that supports 44W wired fast charging technology.
A dual rear camera unit equipped with Zeiss optics, featuring a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) support and another 50-megapixel camera paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens.
Other features include dual-SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, and USB Type-C connectivity, making it a versatile and well-equipped smartphone.
Vivo V40 Pro: Features and Specifications (Expected)
Slim design and a comprehensive cushioning structure for protection.
IP68-rating for dust and water resistance.
5,500mAh battery (confirmed).
Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC.
For optics, the handset will flaunt a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. It will also have a 50-megapixel Sony IMX816 telephoto shooter with up to 2x optical zoom and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. The front camera will also have a 50-megapixel sensor. The cameras on the handset are also expected to feature Zeiss optics.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
