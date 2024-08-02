iQOO Z9s Series Launching on 21 August: Expected Features and Specifications

The iQOO Z9s series including iQOO Z9s and iQOO Z9s Pro is confirmed to be launched in India on 21 August 2024. In a tweet on X, iQOO CEO Nipun Marya shared a picture of the smartphones, which were seen in a golden colourway. The promotional image also used the tagline 'Segment’s fastest curved screen phone.' Earlier this month, Marya had teased the design of one of the iQOO Z9s series handsets. In a post, the smartphone was seen in a white colourway with a marble-like pattern. This colour option could be called 'Luxe Marble,' which was teased in another X post by the official handle of iQOO India.

The company has also shared an earlier post of the iQOO Z9, which was spotted on GeekBench earlier this month. The model number Vivo l2035 was noted, along with 1,137 and 3,044 points on the single and multi-core tests, respectively. Based on the scores, it was estimated that the phone could be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and Adreno 720 GPU.