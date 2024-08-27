Vivo T3 Pro 5G Launching Today, 27 August: Features, Specs & Live Stream Details

Tech giant Vivo is all set to launch its new T-series smartphone, the Vivo T3 Pro 5G today on Tuesday, 27 August 2024. The handset will arrive as a successor to the already available Vivo T3 5G, which was launched in March of this year. Ahead of the official launch event, the Vivo T3 Pro has been listed on the e-commerce platform Flipkart and a dedicated microsite has been launched for the smartphone.
The dedicated microsite for the Vivo T3 Pro 5G on Flipkart has already revealed information about the phone's processor, camera, and other features. The handset is confirmed to feature a curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4,500nits. Let us check more details below.
Vivo T3 Pro 5G Launch Date
Vivo T3 Pro 5G will be launched today on 27 August 2024 at 12 pm.
Vivo T3 Pro 5G Launch: When and Where to Watch Live Streaming?
Vivo T3 Pro 5G: Features and Specifications (Confirmed)
The Vivo T3 Pro 5G has a leather finish on the back and a metallic frame. It also houses a square camera module at the back panel with a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera. According to Vivo, this is the 'fastest curved phone' in the segment with a thickness of 7.49. The phone is designed to mimic the iQOO Z9s Pro. It is confirmed to arrive in two colors, including Sandstone Orange and Emerald Green. The Vivo T3 Pro 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip. It also comes with a 5500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.
Vivo T3 Pro 5G: Features and Specifications (Expected)
Vivo T3 Pro 5G may flaunt a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling. It will arrive with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage with an option to expand the storage. The Vivo T3 Pro 5G is anticipated to launch with a new update, FunTouch OS 14, based on Android 14. The starting price of Vivo T3 Pro may be around Rs 26,000. However, there is no confirmation yet about the exact pricing details of the smartphone.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).