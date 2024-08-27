Vivo T3 Pro 5G Launching Today, 27 August: Features, Specs & Live Stream Details

Tech giant Vivo is all set to launch its new T-series smartphone, the Vivo T3 Pro 5G today on Tuesday, 27 August 2024. The handset will arrive as a successor to the already available Vivo T3 5G, which was launched in March of this year. Ahead of the official launch event, the Vivo T3 Pro has been listed on the e-commerce platform Flipkart and a dedicated microsite has been launched for the smartphone.

The dedicated microsite for the Vivo T3 Pro 5G on Flipkart has already revealed information about the phone's processor, camera, and other features. The handset is confirmed to feature a curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4,500nits. Let us check more details below.