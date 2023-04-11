ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter Gets Dragged to Court by Former Indian-Origin CEO Parag Agrawal & Others

Agrawal was sacked as CEO shortly after Elon Musk took over Twitter in October 2022.

Twitter is being taken to court by its former executives for not footing their legal bills.

The latest: The Elon Musk-run social media firm has been sued by ex-Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, ex-legal head Vijaya Gadde, and former chief financial officer Ned Segal on Tuesday, 11 April.

  • The lawsuit has been filed at the Delaware Chancery Court in the US

Zoom in: In their lawsuit, the former senior executives claimed that they had to shoulder the costs that came with being named in legal proceedings, while they still worked at the company.

  • They further asked the court to direct Twitter to "immediately advance to Plaintiffs the full amount of all unpaid Expenses (including costs and attorneys fees)."

"Their involvement in the Securities Class Action is by reason of their previous roles as officers of Twitter and accordingly Agrawal, Gadde, and Segal are entitled to advancement of Expenses incurred in connection therewith," the lawsuit read.

The backstory: Agrawal, Gadde, and Segal were sacked from Twitter after Elon Musk took over the company in October last year. However, they did not leave empty-handed.

  • The three top executives reportedly received a combined payout of $90-100 million upon being fired

  • While Agrawal received around $40 million, Segal and Gadde's exit packages came up to $25 million and $13 million, respectively

